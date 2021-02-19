Black College Expo California

Virtually you can GET:

- Accepted to colleges on The Spot

- College Application Fees Waived

- Scholarships on the Spot

- Informative Seminars and Workshops

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Black College Expo will be hosted LIVE virtually until we can continue back to physical events. The Virtual California Black College Expo a 2-Day event is an ONLINE Experience for students to get access to colleges, highlighting HBCUs, historically black colleges and universities, and other educational programs.



Students can get ACCEPTED on the SPOT! College Application FEES Waived, and get SCHOLARSHIPS on the spot! It was developed due the impact COVID-19 pandemic that has affected students and families, especially when it comes to college access. This event will help high school seniors looking for a college home and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four year college.



This event also serves as a bridge to help college recruiters connect with students looking to go to college. It is also an opportunity for future high school seniors to get connected to a college and get their application fees waived.



Black College Expo is helping students with access to higher education for over 20 years. This event truly helps students connect to college, careers & beyond! The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 nonprofit organization. NCRF has helped over 500,000 students get into college, and helped students connect with over 1 billion dollars in scholarships and grants.